🇮🇱 A Short Update From Israel
April 14th, 2024.
Apr 14
•
Efrat Fenigson
43
"Is It Safe To Be An Anti-Establishment Journalist In Israel?" - A Recent Interview
I was interviewed for Lewis Brackpool's podcast, providing my perspective on life in Israel post-Oct. 7th, on holding complex views, and I shared new…
Apr 9
•
Efrat Fenigson
and
Lewis Brackpool
15
Be All Of You.
Just like you were created to be. Your voice makes a difference.
Apr 6
•
Efrat Fenigson
32
Prof Ian Brighthope Slams Experimental mRNA Gene Therapy and Exposes TGA Corruption
We know that the lipidnanoparticle will take the RNA and there's also contamination from DNA into the genome of individuals.
Published on PharmaFiles by Aussie17
•
Apr 6
3:43
Natural Hope & Courage In A Corrupt World - You're The Voice Ep. 25: Prof. Ian Brighthope
Ian believes health is about making people healthy, not just treating the sick.
Apr 5
•
Efrat Fenigson
and
Ian Brighthope
0:53
22
Efrat Fenigson on CBDCs, Bitcoin and Israel
In conversation with Jeffrey Peel
Published on The New Era
•
Apr 4
38:41
March 2024
On the Brink of a Dramatic Change: The Digitalization of Money
The current state of CBDC Projects globally summarized
Mar 30
•
Efrat Fenigson
25
Golden Insights: Bitcoin, Gold & Economic Conundrums - You're The Voice Ep. 24: Lawrence Lepard
Lawrence is an experienced gold, silver & bitcoin investor, with a BA in Economics, & MBA with Distinction from Harvard Business School. We had a great…
Mar 28
•
Efrat Fenigson
1:13
6
"Climate the Movie: The Cold Truth", Debunks Global Warming & Net Zero Narratives
This new, must-see documentary exposes the hypocrisy of climate alarmists narrative and reveals how this trillion-dollar industry fueled by greed and…
Mar 21
•
Efrat Fenigson
and
Tom Nelson
1:19:53
50
You're The Voice - Ep. 23: Dr. Ahmad Malik - Being Comfortable in the Uncomfortable
This episode is an emotional, yet fun conversation between two friends about the meaning and essence of life, more than it is a ‘podcast episode’.
Mar 20
•
Efrat Fenigson
and
Doc Malik
2:13
19
"Bitcoin Teaches You Sovereignty" - My Interview on TNT Radio
Interview from March 12th, 2024
Mar 14
•
Efrat Fenigson
and
TNT Radio
19:39
6
You're The Voice - Ep. 22: Christian Keroles - Bitcoin is Changing the Game
This episode was filmed at the Bitcoin Amsterdam Conference in Oct. 2023 and is still highly relevant
Mar 13
•
Efrat Fenigson
1:36
4
