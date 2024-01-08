2nd Annual FREE SPEECH Twitter Space
Amongst the speakers: MEP Christine Anderson (EU/Germany), Senator Malcolm Roberts (Australia), Andrew Bridgen (UK), Neil Oliver, Nick Hudson & many more...
A year ago we hosted a massive Twitter Space with censored figures, and today was the second annual Space about freedom of speech - we chatted for almost 5 hours with guests from all around the world!
Amongst the speakers: MEP Christine Anderson (EU/Germany), Senator Malcolm Roberts (Australia), Andrew Bridgen (UK), Dr. Jackie Stone, Dr. Lynn Fynn, Dr. Ryan Cole, Neil Oliver, Nick Hudson & many more...
Listen to the recording here - starting at about minute 00:02:30:
A taste of Christine’s words from the Space:
Listen to my podcast episode with Christine if you haven’t yet:
Please follow me:
Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links
— Support my work —
Sign up as a paying subscriber if you wish to support my work.
You can also use “buy me a coffee” for a 1-time support,
or a monthly support. Support with Bitcoin here.
Thank you!
‘You're The Voice’ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider free or paid subscription.