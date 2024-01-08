A year ago we hosted a massive Twitter Space with censored figures, and today was the second annual Space about freedom of speech - we chatted for almost 5 hours with guests from all around the world!

Amongst the speakers: MEP Christine Anderson (EU/Germany), Senator Malcolm Roberts (Australia), Andrew Bridgen (UK), Dr. Jackie Stone, Dr. Lynn Fynn, Dr. Ryan Cole, Neil Oliver, Nick Hudson & many more...

Listen to the recording here - starting at about minute 00:02:30:

A taste of Christine’s words from the Space:

Listen to my podcast episode with Christine if you haven’t yet:

Please follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links