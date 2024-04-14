🇮🇱 Everyone is asking what’s happening in Israel and if I’m ok, so here’s a short update:

It all feels to me like a scripted Truman Show. Lots of videos of lights in the sky, (like fireworks) in a much slower pace than they should be if we’re talking about such fast missiles (but hey, I’m not a military/weapons expert).

I’m not glued to the news. It’s a disease. They’re playing with people’s minds & raising anxiety levels, weakening them, it’s cruel.

Last night Israeli government/IDF announced the closure of education system, meaning parents who have to go to work are stuck. No gatherings in public places for more than 1000 people - reminds you of Covid?

ֿThe government/IDF instructions to the public about gatherings/workplaces/schools etc.

They “closed” public beaches in many places around the country, basically mini lockdown for Israel, and all the scared sheep who are used to it from Covid are immediately accepting everything. It’s a joke.

Last night I heard lots of aerial movement over Tel Aviv, and my dog was upset and uneasy - I think she feels/hears frequencies we can’t.

I woke up this morning to many anxious people around me, alongside a shining sun & singing birds. I’ll go for a walk with the dog and get to work - have lots of podcast content to work on.

If anything major happens that I know of, I’ll let you know, but follow me on Telegram, Twitter and Instagram - as I won’t be updating frequently on Substack.

That’s it for now.

Love, light & sanity,

Efrat ♥️

