🇮🇱 As you know I’m not a military expert and I don’t aspire to be one, I’m reporting on what’s happening in Israel, from Israel, from my point of view and perspective as a “normal” citizen - as much as one can be normal in Israel these days…

The general atmosphere in Israel is quite polarised, as usual: most people are anxious about the war and looming attacks. Mainstream media is doing a fantastic job as usual keeping everyone in suspense and doing their head in with fear mongering. The usual generals, politicians and other theatre actors are performing their parts magnificently. They must feel proud of themselves, fighting their just war.

Some people are like me, noticing the bullshit and are sick of the lies, and while obviously impacted by what’s going on, are not fearful and experiencing a more sane routine and daily lives.



Here are a few of my updates since the last one from April 14th :

On April 14th, I shared on my Telegram what Dr. Shimon Yanovich wrote about the Iranian attack.

Not sure who created this table, but I like it: An Israeli named Jeckov Kanani did a short video update, highlighting the following facts:

“Last night (April 13th - Iran’s attack), the entire Middle East, including Israel, Jordan, Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq, shut down their airspace.

And guess what? The next morning, they all reopened it again.

If Israel did not know that there were no more attacks, they would never have opened the airspace.

I don’t know about you, but it seems like a big show, a circus, a clown fucking world.”

Would Israel open its airport & airspace after a few hours of Iran's attack on April 13th, if it didn't know there were no further planned attacks (for now)?... I agree with Jeckov that it all feels orchestrated. Once again, we're the pawns on the chess board.

I stumbled upon Miri AF . I find her thorough analysis on the development of events in the middle east and beyond really good and intriguing:

Another new piece of info released in mainstream media:

The deputy commander who was in command of “Reim” IDF base on October 7th, and under his command Hamas terrorists infiltrated the base, was appointed to investigate the failures of October 7th. This is in line with the IDF policy according to which the person responsible for commanding the decree - is the one who will investigate. This IDF commander was the one who commanded an exercise held at the base on October 3rd, four days before the attack. That exercise obviously failed and the division was infiltrated. However, the IDF decided to appoint the deputy commander to investigate the events.



Are you seeing it yet? Criminals are investigating themselves to come out squeaky clean. It’s a known tactic that criminals have to award themselves as heroes or at least push blame awat from them to someone else, in order to rewrite history.

Be sure to follow me on Telegram, Twitter and Instagram - as my updates on Substack are less frequent.

That’s it for now, from the Truman Show aka Israel.

Love, light & sanity,

Efrat ♥️

Affiliations & Partners



►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories online:

►► Join me at BTC Prague with 10% off tickets (use code EFRAT)

►► Join me at Bitcoin Nashville with 10% off tickets (use code BTCIL)

►► Join me at Mallorca Blockchain Days with 50 euro off tickets (use code efrat)

Please follow me

Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links