Next week I’ll be heading down to Melbourne, Australia. I already have one interview lined up for my podcast with a prominent politician in Brisbane, which is great.

Here’s a short video I shared today about my trip:

I would love to present my lecture titled “A world of control vs. freedom” while I’m in Melbourne, if you have connections to local communities there, let me know.

Some of my recent lectures

A bit about my background - I used to live in Australia for 6 years in the 2000's, and I hold an Australian citizenship. In 2021 I made a speech in front of the Australian Embassy in Tel Aviv, calling for the cancellation of the draconian Covid mandates.

My ex-husband and father of my son lived in Melbourne and did not see our son for 3 years during Covid. My call was unsuccessful and my son did not see his father for another long 8 months after this demonstration.

Watch my speech:

Click the image to watch the video

— Please support my work —

If you wish to support my work in general and specifically in Australia,

please do so here for a 1-time support,

here for a monthly support,

or here using Bitcoin.

Thank you!

Please follow me:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/efenigson

Telegram: https://t.me/efenigson

My podcast: https://linktr.ee/yourethevoice

All other links: https://linktr.ee/efenigson