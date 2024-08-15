Awakening 101 - You're The Voice Ep. 37 with Dror Ashuah

🎙️ My guest today is Dror Ashuah, an internationally recognized inspirational speaker, author and founder of retreat centers in the US, Mexico and Italy. His book series “Conversation with Angels” is a collection of messages on spiritual awakening received by Dror from the Angelic spiritual realm in preparation for this unprecedented time of global change. Dror has a Master’s degree from Harvard University in Human Development and Psychology. His worldwide travels combined with studies in mysticism, astrology, Reiki, crystals, and Shamanism have all contributed to his personal understanding of the messages about human consciousness. Dror relays a non-linear worldview about the nature of life on Earth and our greater purpose in the Universe: awakening to our divinity and understanding our spiritual role on this earthly journey.

"Your purpose is not to be anyone else." — Dror Ashuah

This episode has 2 parts:

Part 1 - we discuss the process of awakening in depth;

Part 2 (timecode 1:00:38) - we go back to Dec. 2023 where I filmed Dror’s work in the Healing Center - a special center in Israel for trauma work and healing - for the Oct. 7th massacre & Nova party survivors.

In this episode, we discuss the evolution of consciousness, and spiritual awakening. Dror emphasizes that awakening is a process that involves moving through fear, letting go of old patterns, and playing one's true self. We touch on the current time period as a unique opportunity for humanity's awakening and the battle between dark and light, while exploring the battle for human attention and consciousness. We discuss how different forces and areas of life manipulate and harvest our energy, and the importance of taking responsibility for our reality. We also touch on the dangers of consuming fear-based content and the power of choice in disconnecting from systems that do not serve us. We conclude with a reminder to find the gift in fear and to embrace the process of spiritual death and rebirth. We then move to part 2 which details the work Dror has been doing with the caregivers of the Healing Center in the weeks following Oct. 7th, to support survivors dealing with shock and trauma.

"The more you play yourself, the more awakened you are." — Dror Ashuah

This episode is on Twitter, Spotify, Fountain and more.

Got value? please like, comment, share, subscribe & support my work!

We talked about:

00:00 - Coming Up...

01:20 - Intro & Background on Dror

04:00 - Evolution of Consciousness

11:10 - What Kind of Awakening Is Happening Now?

16:35 - Schumann Resonance - Earth is You

21:50 - How Does One "Awaken"?

25:10 - The True War Is On Attention

28:30 - Spiritual Death & Rebirth

32:25 - The Battle On Consciousness & Efrat's Calling

36:45 - Disconnecting from Matrix & Reconnecting to Yourself

39:20 - From Red Pill To Black Pill

43:20 - Taking Responsibility for Our Reality

53:20 - The Body As The Energy Vessel

58:15 - Finding the Gift in Fear

1:00:38 - Dror's Work At The Healing Center

1:03:00 - Clearing Heavy Energy for Caregivers

1:11:00 - The Healing Space

My takeaways from this episode:



Awakening is a process that involves moving through fear, letting go of old patterns, and playing one's true self.

Connecting with one's inner truth and reclaiming personal power are essential aspects of awakening.

The current time period presents a unique opportunity for humanity's awakening, but it also involves a battle between dark and light forces.

The measurement of light levels on Earth, such as the Schumann resonance, can provide a physical manifestation of spiritual awakening. Different areas of life manipulate and harvest our energy, leading to a battle for consciousness.

Taking responsibility for our reality and disconnecting from systems that do not serve us is crucial for awakening.

Consuming fear-based content can be detrimental to our well-being and empowerment.

Opening the heart chakra and trusting in the support of the universe is essential.

Finding the gift in what scares us and embracing the process of dying and being reborn leads to growth and transformation.

"Once these constituents decide not to cooperate, it collapses." — Dror Ashuah

Watch on YouTube:

Watch/listen on Spotify:

Follow Dror Ashuah:

Dror’s retreats | Dror’s books | Dror’s Instagram



Sponsors:



►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links