Some people became aware of me during Covid.

Some on Oct. 7th.

Some through bitcoin.

Some met me on the streets, protesting.

Some saw me speaking in conferences around the world.

Some people are surprised to see me speaking out about topics they weren’t aware of, some are pleasantly surprised, and some are upset with me not speaking enough about what THEY want me to speak about.

It’s ok. That’s normal.

I’m a curious creature.

Always have been.

I constantly learn & evolve.

I’m diversified & colorful.

I’m self expressed.

I came to this world to learn lessons, speak out and pass them on.

I’m discovering my voice makes a difference, and so does yours.

That’s why my podcast is called “You’re The Voice”.

That’s why I encourage people to be all of who they are.

To embrace their true self.

To embody change.

To keep learning & questioning.

To stay humble & grow.

To be courageous in the face of truth.

To see enslavement, and find freedom once again.

To drop weapons of war.

To love once again.

To find love within.

I will not be who you want me to be.

I will not apologize for anything.

I will not be your victim.

I will not comply.

I am me, and I love me.

I invite you to be you, and love yourself.

Have a good weekend,

Efrat

I wrote this short piece today on Twitter, after I received this beautiful comment from a follower, which sparked the urge to write it. He watched my latest interview with Prof. Ian Brighthope, and left me this message:

