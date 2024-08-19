Click here to share this on Twitter

Beware of the “saviour syndrome”.

It’s an illusion.

You don’t need to be saved.

The power is within you.

And no one is coming to save you.

In order to be saved you first need to feel helpless or like a victim. Is that the state of consciousness you choose to be in?

No politician, no big tech CEO, no spiritual teacher, no religious figure - no one is coming.

And there’s no need.

All answers are within.

Go inside. Find yourself again.

Reconnect. Re-member.

Take action. Learn. Be bold.

You’re a divine creature.

Efrat ♥️

Also, a short clip from my latest episode with Dror Ashuah became viral on Twitter, as it resonated with so many people.

Ed Dowd shared it too, and I’m glad to share he agreed on be my guest on “You’re The Voice”. Stay tuned.

Sponsors:

►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the latest episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Please follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links