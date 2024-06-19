I sat with Daniel from road-x for a 30-minutes conversation about CBDCs, control structures, money and Bitcoin. Enjoy.

This is the carbon footprint article I was referring to in the interview:

And the new social-travel startup I was referring to, called “Satlantis”:

Be sure to follow me on Telegram, Twitter and Instagram - as my updates on Substack are less frequent.

That’s it for now, from the Truman Show.

Love, light & sanity,

Efrat ♥️

Sponsors & Affiliates:

►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the latest episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

►► Join me at Bitcoin Nashville with 10% off tickets (use code BTCIL)

►► Join me at Mallorca Blockchain Days with 50 euro off tickets (use code efrat)

Please follow me

Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links