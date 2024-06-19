Bitcoin, CBDCs & Conspiracies - Brainstorm with Efrat Fenigson at BTC Prague
I sat with Daniel from road-x for a 30-minutes conversation about CBDCs, control structures, money and Bitcoin. Enjoy.
This is the carbon footprint article I was referring to in the interview:
And the new social-travel startup I was referring to, called “Satlantis”:
Be sure to follow me on Telegram, Twitter and Instagram - as my updates on Substack are less frequent.
That’s it for now, from the Truman Show.
Love, light & sanity,
Efrat ♥️
Sponsors & Affiliates:
►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the latest episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)
►► Join me at Bitcoin Nashville with 10% off tickets (use code BTCIL)
►► Join me at Mallorca Blockchain Days with 50 euro off tickets (use code efrat)
Please follow me
Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links
— Support my work —
The best way to support me is by becoming a paying subscriber.
You can also “buy me a coffee” for a 1-time support, or with Bitcoin here.
Thank you!
‘You're The Voice’ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts, subscribe for free, or consider becoming a paid subscriber to help fund my work.