Bitcoin Nashville - It's Gonna Be Wild!

I’m heading to the largest Bitcoin conference in the world next week in Nashville, and wow my plate is full!

I thought it would be a good idea to share some of the highlights with you, so you know what I think is worth paying attention to.

There will be a livestream of the event - I’m assuming main stage only - via the Bitcoin Magazine youtube channel and website, tune in on July 25-27.

1- Where am I speaking?

► Panel I’m moderating on Friday July 26th, 4:30pm - Why Spend Your Bitcoin? (Genesis Stage)

► Panel I’m a part of on Saturday July 27th, 1pm - Bright Orange Future (Genesis Stage)

► “My First Bitcoin” has put together an UnConference on July 24th, and I’ll be speaking there in 2 sessions, about human rights and funding for educators.

2- Witness History in the Making

Donald Trump is coming to Bitcoin 2024, despite the assassination attempt.

Since announcing his support for the American Bitcoin industry, Trump has made Bitcoin a key election issue in the 2024 presidential race. For the first time, he will speak publicly to the largest gathering of Bitcoiners in the world, and share his campaign’s commitment to the industry. The world will be watching online.

Whether you like Trump or not, or believe in Politics or not (I don’t, in a nutshell), the fact that Trump is putting Bitcoin on in the public’s eye is a big thing for the awareness of Bitcoin.

4- FOMO Is Too Big To Handle? Join Me.

5- The Agenda

With 5 stages, there are many great sessions - keynote presentations, panels and fireside chats happening in parallel.

6- Podcast Episode

Watch my latest podcast episode with Brandon Green, Chief of Staff and Head of Events at BTC Inc. (the company producing the Bitcoin conference) - for juicy behind the scenes details:

Watch/listen on Spotify:

See you in Nashville!

Efrat

