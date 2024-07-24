Playback speed
I'm Giving Away 5 "Trezor Expert" Sessions!

Trezor Expert" are 1 hour, 1-on-1 live and online tutorial session with an expert, in English, designed for beginners who need to setup, install, and operate a new Trezor wallet + answer questions!
Efrat Fenigson
Jul 24, 2024
4
Transcript

I'm giving away 5 "Trezor Expert" sessions!

Watch the video here to learn all about Trezor Expert, and your chance to win a live, 1-hour, 1-on-1 online onboarding session to setup & manage your Trezor wallet!

To enter:

  1. Follow me + Trezor on Twitter

  2. Retweet/share this post

  3. Tag a friend (in the tweet comment) who needs a private session

I'll share the 5 winners next week!

"Once you start taking sovereignty over your life, you would want to hold your own assets, including your own Bitcoin.”

Watch my recent interview with Trezor’s CEO:

Podcast

Self-Custody & Self-Sovereignty - You're The Voice Ep. 35 with Matej Zak

Efrat Fenigson
·
Jul 19
Self-Custody & Self-Sovereignty - You're The Voice Ep. 35 with Matej Zak

"Hardware wallets are the next USB key, one for your data and information, and one for your money." 🎙️ My guest today is Matej Zak, the CEO of Trezor, a Bitcoin & Crypto hardware wallet company based in Czech Republic since 2013, pioneering hardware self-custody wallets.

Read full story

Sponsors:

►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Efrat Recommends

Trezor - Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

Efrat Fenigson
·
Jun 1
Trezor - Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

In this section you’ll find the companies / initiatives I trust and recommend. I never recommend a brand I haven’t worked with, used their products or took part in their activities, so you can be sure you’re presented with companies I trust. Trezor Regardless of how you buy your bitcoin, you should always move your coins to your self-custody, in your own…

Read full story

