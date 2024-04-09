This interview was not easy for me. My views and opinions are not mainstream nor popular, and I’m ok with that. I bring to light what I think is important, despite the criticism. I hope you get value out of this conversation.

We discussed:

New information on Oct. 7th event, and why Efrat’s video on questioning the intelligence system went viral.

Is it safe to be an anti-establishment journalist in Israel?

Is the term "antisemitism" being used by some to shut down criticism of Israel's policy decisions?

