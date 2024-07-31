Next week I’ll be heading to Miami, Florida, to give a talk titled “New Monetary Order In a Changing World”.

If you’re there, or have family/friends that you want to send over, join me!

Here’s a short video I shared today about it:

Check out the official event page & sign up here:

More about the talk:

This session is designed to provide an understanding of the forces shaping our monetary future and how to navigate these changes. We are on the brink of a digital transformation of our monetary system; the old (fiat) system is coming to an end, and we live through historical times where our wealth & money are unsafe and not sound.

Key topics covered:

What is Money? Explore the fundamental concept of money and its functions. Understand the essential attributes of medium of exchange, store of value, and unit of account.

Today’s Fiat Monetary System: Gain insights into the current fiat monetary system, including how fiat currencies are created and maintained, the role of central banks, and the challenges this system faces.

The New System - Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs): Learn what they are, review real life pilots and rollouts, hear about potential pitfalls and risks, as well as objections and resistance.

Gold: Examine the enduring role of gold as a safe-haven asset and store of value in times of economic uncertainty.

Bitcoin: Explore Bitcoin, a decentralised, permissionless & secure monetary system, the “digital gold”. Learn how it is an alternative to CBDCs and why it is often misunderstood by the freedom movement and other groups.

Why Attend?

This session is perfect for anyone looking to gain a clearer understanding of the shifts occurring in the global monetary system and how these changes may affect your personal and business finances so you can navigate the evolving financial landscape with confidence.

A taste from my recent talks:

Some of my recent lectures

Sponsors:

►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the latest episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Please follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links