Senator Roberts Acknowledges Julian Assange & Independent Media

“The alternative new people's media, telling the truth and driving the return of freedom.”

Senator Malcolm Roberts made a speech two days ago in Queensland, welcoming home Julian Assange & dropping truth bombs as usual.

I was pleasantly surprised to hear my name in the same sentence as great independent journalists and podcasters. Thank you Senator.

We need more independent voices in the freedom community, more voices that are fearless and willing to speak inconvenient truths.

"...Welcome home Julian Assange. Thank you, Julian Assange. Thank you to the people who have pressured politicians to release a persistent and determined whistleblower... As the mouthpiece media, the globalist media, failed to report the truth, it failed its role of holding government and politicians accountable. Instead of watching over politics, the globalist big brother media became an arm of globalists pushing their global agenda..

Some of the people who woke have formed their own media enterprises. The alternative new people's media, telling the truth and driving the return of freedom.

People like @TuckerCarlson, @joerogan, @Timcast, @adhtvaus in Australia, @tntradiolive globally and in Australia, @TopherField, Citizens Party YouTube, known as In the Interest of the People, Spectator TV, Efrat Fenigson, The Light newspaper, to name just a few in Australia and around the world.

Now that whistleblower voices are starting to be listened to, we must all recognise that the people's media and individuals are entitled to speak out without fear of retribution or censorship. Why are governments opposed to this? Because they're scared of what the people will do when made aware of the lies and deceit that have led to the destruction of so many lives in Australia, in which government decisions played a huge part."

Watch the full speech >>

Check out the “Westminster Declaration” where I am signed alongside 138 journalists, artists, authors, activists, and public intellectuals - calling for ending censorship:



► Got value? please share this on Twitter, and support my work.

Affiliations & Partners:

►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories online

►► Join me at Bitcoin Nashville with 10% off tickets (use code BTCIL)

►► Join me at Mallorca Blockchain Days with 50 euro off tickets (use code efrat)



Please follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links