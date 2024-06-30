Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

Senator Roberts Acknowledges Julian Assange & Independent Media

I was pleasantly surprised to hear my name in the same sentence as great independent journalists and podcasters. Listen.
Efrat Fenigson
Jun 30, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

“The alternative new people's media, telling the truth and driving the return of freedom.”

Senator Malcolm Roberts made a speech two days ago in Queensland, welcoming home Julian Assange & dropping truth bombs as usual.

I was pleasantly surprised to hear my name in the same sentence as great independent journalists and podcasters. Thank you Senator.

We need more independent voices in the freedom community, more voices that are fearless and willing to speak inconvenient truths.

"...Welcome home Julian Assange. Thank you, Julian Assange. Thank you to the people who have pressured politicians to release a persistent and determined whistleblower... As the mouthpiece media, the globalist media, failed to report the truth, it failed its role of holding government and politicians accountable. Instead of watching over politics, the globalist big brother media became an arm of globalists pushing their global agenda..

Some of the people who woke have formed their own media enterprises. The alternative new people's media, telling the truth and driving the return of freedom.

People like @TuckerCarlson, @joerogan, @Timcast, @adhtvaus in Australia, @tntradiolive globally and in Australia, @TopherField, Citizens Party YouTube, known as In the Interest of the People, Spectator TV, Efrat Fenigson, The Light newspaper, to name just a few in Australia and around the world.

Now that whistleblower voices are starting to be listened to, we must all recognise that the people's media and individuals are entitled to speak out without fear of retribution or censorship. Why are governments opposed to this? Because they're scared of what the people will do when made aware of the lies and deceit that have led to the destruction of so many lives in Australia, in which government decisions played a huge part."

Watch the full speech >>

Check out the “Westminster Declaration” where I am signed alongside 138 journalists, artists, authors, activists, and public intellectuals - calling for ending censorship:

Articles & Videos

Resisting Censorship: The Westminster Declaration's Fight for Freedom of Speech

October 19, 2023
Resisting Censorship: The Westminster Declaration's Fight for Freedom of Speech

We live in a very strange era. The fundamental right to express ourselves freely is our birthright. Yet it is being eroded, when governments and global organizations around the world impose increasing levels of silencing and censorship which contribute to the suppression of information. This reality poses a possible danger, as it deprives us of knowledg…

Read full story

Got value? please share this on Twitter, and support my work.

Affiliations & Partners:

►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories online

Efrat Recommends

Trezor - Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

Efrat Fenigson
·
Jun 1
Trezor - Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

In this section you’ll find the companies / initiatives I trust and recommend. I never recommend a brand I haven’t worked with, used their products or took part in their activities, so you can be sure you’re presented with companies I trust. Regardless of how you buy your bitcoin, you should always move your coins to your self-custody, in your own…

Read full story

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Efrat Fenigson
·
May 31
Read full story

►► Join me at Bitcoin Nashville with 10% off tickets (use code BTCIL)

►► Join me at Mallorca Blockchain Days with 50 euro off tickets (use code efrat)

Please follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTubeInstagram | My podcast | All other links

— Support my work —
The best way to support me is by becoming a paying subscriber.
You can also “buy me a coffee for a 1-time support, or with Bitcoin here.
Thank you!

‘You’re The Voice’ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts, subscribe for free, or consider becoming a paid subscriber to help fund my work.

2 Comments
You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson
Articles & Videos
Articles I wrote
Authors
Efrat Fenigson
Recent Posts
CBDC vs. Bitcoin: A World of Control vs. Freedom - My Latest Keynote
  Efrat Fenigson
Israel's Central Bank is Launching the "Digital Shekel Challenge" (CBDC)
  Efrat Fenigson
Preventive Arrests Continue, Violating Freedom of Speech & Human Rights of Israelis
  Efrat Fenigson
UK Geoengineering FOI Request Leads To Multiple Projects, Massive Funding & Global Ties
  Efrat Fenigson and Lewis Brackpool
JUST IN: Assassination Attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico
  Efrat Fenigson
The UN Imposes Internet Censorship: "We Are In an Information War"
  Efrat Fenigson
"Talking Heads" - My Panel Discussion at Madeira Conference
  Efrat Fenigson