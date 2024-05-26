Staying Vigilant: Is The WHO Pandemic Treaty Really "Failing"?
Don't take your critical thinker hat off.
While mainstream media is operated and trying to convince us that “the Pandemic Treaty efforts failed”, we must stay vigilant, and remember:
The IHR amendments can still pass at the upcoming WHO assembly in Geneva, starting tomorrow (May 27 - June 1st). The ammendements are NOT off the table, and it seems progress has been made on getting them approved:
”The Working Group on the IHR (WGIHR) amendments will also be presenting its outcome to the WHA for consideration, including some provisions for which agreement in principle was reached and others that the WGIHR Bureau updated its proposed text for consideration by Member States.” (source)
The treaty can be brought back later. The tactic of pretending to minimize the damage or convey a failure, to later revive it in a different way, is familiar to us now.
“Clearly there is agreement among governments that the world must forge a new approach to combatting pandemics; The next steps in this essential process will now be guided by the World Health Assembly.” — says INB (Intergovernmental Negotiating Body) co-Chair Mr Roland Driece, of the Netherlands.
“We will try everything — believing that anything is possible — and make this happen because the world still needs a pandemic treaty,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. “Because many of the challenges that caused a serious impact during COVID-19 still exist.” (source)
I see many celebrating the so called “faulure”. I’m not buying it, and gladly I see two notable people that are not buying it too:
One thing is clear: Public pressure is working. Keep it up.
Sources I used:
Consider signing this letter:
That's it for now, from the Truman Show.
Love, light & sanity,
Efrat ♥️
These days, if ever, things aren't as they seem.
The safest approach for "freedom lovers" is to harass the political class of each nation until they withdraw each and every country from the U.N. and WHO.