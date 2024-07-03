The Dawn Of a New Free Humanity with Erik Cason - You're The Voice Ep. 33

“We're moving towards the dawn of a new humanity where we can truly be free of all of the isms of the past and open ourselves up to a totally new world; And the internet itself is in the process of rebuilding itself on robust, decentralized cryptographic protocols that will become the fundamental substrate of the future… whether it takes 30 or 300 years, I don't know.

But we're moving into a new era and age where people have a radical new form of empowerment in the same way that we moved out of the dark ages because we had the invention of the technology that was the printing press.”

🎙️ My guest today is Erik Cason, a Crypto-anarchist, cypherpunk, and iconoclast, who believes in sovereignty through cryptography. He’s a Bitcoin educator and the author of “Cryptosovereignty: The Encrypted Political Philosophy of Bitcoin”.

In this episode we explore the themes of resistance, courage, and questioning, while highlighting the awakening of consciousness and the pursuit of truth. We delve into the concept of anarchism and its relationship to Bitcoin and cryptography, the importance of anonymity and sovereignty in the digital age and the potential for a new political paradigm. Erik touches on the limitations of academia and the need for open dialogue and exploration of forbidden thinkers and ideas. We explore the importance of critical thinking, the dangers of complacency, and the probable potential for a dystopian future. We observe the phenomena of waking up from societal conditioning and reclaiming sovereignty, and use examples such as Covid & Climate.

Erik believes that Bitcoin provides a pathway to freedom and empowerment, but warns against the financialization of Bitcoin. He encourages the development of circular economies and the utilization of Bitcoin for direct peer-to-peer transactions. Despite the challenges ahead, he’s hopeful for a present and future where individuals break free from systems of power and control.



My takeaways from this episode:

Anarchism, when understood correctly, is a nonviolent movement that seeks to dismantle the monopoly on violence held by the state.

Cryptography and Bitcoin provide opportunities for anonymity and sovereignty in the digital realm, allowing individuals to resist control and censorship.

Academia often limits the exploration of forbidden thinkers and ideas, hindering the pursuit of truth.

The internet and global connectivity enable a global awakening and the formation of new communities committed to a different way of life. Critical thinking is essential in a world where complacency and lack of critical thought are prevalent.

Bitcoin provides a pathway to freedom and empowerment, but there are risks of financialization of Bitcoin, and reliance on centralized exchanges.

Developing circular economies and utilizing Bitcoin for direct peer-to-peer transactions can help individuals reclaim their sovereignty.

Despite the challenges ahead, there is hope for a future where individuals can break free from the system of power and control.

