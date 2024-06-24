‘The Virtuous Network’ with Michael Saylor - You're The Voice Ep. 32

“Here's the problem: too much money, too much power, too much technology, too many people thinking that they were put on this earth to help.

Large ego, large power, large capability.

Something is systemically unstable.

And in our society, technology has threaded in such a way that everybody is telepathically connected to everybody and everything is inflammatory.

And the inflammation ripples, amplifies, resonates…”

🎙️ My guest today is Michael Saylor, an American entrepreneur and the executive chairman and co-founder of MicroStrategy, a public software and services company that recently announced it is also a bitcoin development company. MicroStrategy is undoubtedly the pioneer in holding the company’s reserves in bitcoin. Till recently, Saylor was MicroStrategy's CEO for 33 years. He’s considered to be one of Bitcoin’s biggest advocates, helping many people on their journey into Bitcoin.

This episode revolves around the complexities of power, technology, and the role of Bitcoin in today’s world.

We discussed the trend of centralizing power in the hands of a few, the benefits and drawbacks of big tech systems, the role of governments, and the need for decentralization. Michael explored the nature of Bitcoin as a digital asset or property, highlighting its global appeal and advantages over physical property. He touched on the role of ETFs, on MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin standard strategy, and concluded with the observation that the road to bitcoin adoption is paved with love and patience.



We talked about:

00:00 - Coming Up...

01:35 - Introduction of Michael Saylor

02:45 - Centralization of Power - The Good, The Bad & The Ugly

09:20 - Ad Break (Trezor, Bitcoin Nashville)

10:35 - The "Twitter-cane"

21:10 - Bitcoin: A Digital Asset & Property. Or Currency?

34:00 - ETFs Role in the Game of Bitcoin

42:25 - MicroStrategy's Capital-Raising Strategy for Bitcoin

48:15 - Saylor Approached by Other CEOs?

50:35 - Spreading Bitcoin with Love



My takeaways from this episode:

Technology has enabled the creation of powerful systems that have both positive and negative impacts on society.

Big technology systems are systemically unstable and can be easily influenced by external factors.

According to Saylor, Bitcoin should be seen as digital property rather than a currency, offering global appeal and advantages over physical property.

Bitcoin provides equal property rights to individuals and institutions worldwide, regardless of their wealth or status.

Decentralization is important to prevent the concentration of power and to ensure a more balanced and resilient society.

Bitcoin's role in the global economy is like a mycelium network, a virtuous network, connecting and benefiting everyone.

ETFs play a crucial role in Bitcoin's reality by solving convenience, custody, accounting, reporting, compliance, and capital control problems.

The spread of ETFs globally will continue, with each country likely to have its own ETF.

MicroStrategy's strategy for raising capital to buy Bitcoin serves as an important case study.

The company's focus on Bitcoin is attracting other companies to learn & hopefully adopt a Bitcoin standard.

Spreading Bitcoin with love and patience is essential for adoption.

