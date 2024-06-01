In this section you’ll find the companies / initiatives I trust and recommend.

I never recommend a brand I haven’t worked with, used their products or took part in their activities, so you can be sure you’re presented with companies I trust.

Regardless of how you buy your bitcoin, you should always move your coins to your self-custody, in your own wallet. Moving your coins from exchanges to your wallet is a practice you should learn more about, don’t procrastinate! people have lost lots of money due to exchanges closing or being hacked. I recommend moving your coins to a Trezor wallet, a simple and easy to use hardware wallet for increased security. I use it too.

More about Trezor, the company

Trezor is the original bitcoin hardware wallet company, founded in 2013. It pioneered the development of the self-custody of crypto assets, empowering individuals with an open-source device that enables anyone to easily and securely hold cryptocurrencies.

Trezor has expanded to offer a whole ecosystem of easy-to-use both hardware and software products that help protect users - from crypto novices to crypto experts. In 2023, the company launched its Trezor Academy initiative which educates grassroots communities across the African continent on safe participation in the bitcoin ecosystem. Trezor is part of SatoshiLabs, a technology holding company with various interests in crypto and bitcoin companies.

Thanks for following and supporting my journey!

Efrat ♥️

