In this section you’ll find the companies / initiatives I trust and recommend.

I never recommend a brand I haven’t worked with, used their products or took part in their activities, so you can be sure you’re presented with companies I trust.

BTC Prague

June 13-15, 2024

My followers get 10% off with my code: EFRAT. Get your ticket here .

The biggest, most influential bitcoin event in Europe ever is happening again!

BTC Prague, June 13-15, 2024. PVA EXPO, Prague, Czech Republic

3 executive days, thousands of international guests, and a rich program with options for everyone — from pitching contest, to panels, presentations, and after parties.

100+ carefully curated speakers on 4 stages. 100+ bitcoin companies at the extensive expo hall. 10,000 like-minded bitcoin enthusiasts from all across Europe and beyond.

BTC Prague is a vibrant space that brings together the finest builders of the Bitcoin World — from entrepreneurs, philanthropists, researchers, and authors, to influencers, philosophers, educators, freedom fighters, developers, and more.

Don't wait until a better future arrives. Come to BTC Prague, the bitcoin capital bridging language barriers in Europe, and start building it!



My speaking engagements:

Bitcoin Nashville

July 25-27, 2024

My followers get 10% off with the code BTCIL, get your ticket here .

Are you sick of the global elites robbing you blind through frivolous money printing? If so, you need to be at Bitcoin 2024 in Nashville, July 25-27.

As the largest Bitcoin and fintech conference in the world (20K+ people), Bitcoin Nashville 2024 stands as a beacon of monetary freedom, a glimmer of hope amongst a darkening macroeconomic backdrop.

Top speakers, companies, and thought leaders from across the industry will convene in Nashville to look ahead to the next year and beyond.

Ticket prices increase all the time… Get your tickets now and secure your spot at this game-changing event.

Mallorca Blockchain Days

July 11-14, 2024

My followers enjoy a nice discount of 50 euro, use code efrat - and get your ticket here .



This is a smaller, more intimate event, which means the nature of connections and partnerships that form there can be great.

2024 will be our fifth conference with main focus on bitcoin and liberty.

Enjoy the relaxed atmosphere, without massive herds of shitcoins. We are curating all speakers and sponsors and are only inviting projects that excite our attendees.



There are lots of opportunities to have inspiring face-to-face discussions with movers and shakers.



The mission is to bring (liberty loving) people together, build networks, find new friends and exchange ideas in a cozy, private atmosphere.



There’s a limited amount of tickets, at the time of writing this only about 60 tickets left on sale.

Thanks for following and supporting my journey!

Efrat ♥️

Follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links