Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Walking in the Fire: A Spiritual Israeli Journalist’s Journey (Guest Interview)

If you want to hear more of my personal story and spiritual awakening, check out this interview on the YHP podcast.
Efrat Fenigson
and
Yoni Havana
Jul 18, 2024
Share
Transcript

If you want to hear more of my personal story and spiritual awakening, tune in to YHP podcast.

In this vulnerable, exposed interview we talked about:

  • Personal Resilience: how being outcasted and ridiculed helped me find deep inner strength.

  • Journalistic Approach: connecting spiritual and physical aspects of life.

  • Overcoming Challenges: facing criticism and hate, recognizing and releasing fears, and the importance of inner work for Jewish and Israeli people to overcome victimhood and trauma.

Share this on Twitter.

Keep your heart open,

Efrat

Sponsors & Affiliates:

►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Efrat Recommends

Trezor - Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

Efrat Fenigson
·
Jun 1
Trezor - Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

In this section you’ll find the companies / initiatives I trust and recommend. I never recommend a brand I haven’t worked with, used their products or took part in their activities, so you can be sure you’re presented with companies I trust. Trezor Regardless of how you buy your bitcoin, you should always move your coins to your self-custody, in your own…

Read full story

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Efrat Fenigson
·
May 31
Read full story

►► Join me at Bitcoin Nashville with 10% off tickets (use code BTCIL)

Follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTubeInstagram | My podcast | All other links

— Support my work —
The best way to support me is by becoming a paying subscriber.
You can also “buy me a coffee for a 1-time support, or with Bitcoin here.
Thank you!

‘You’re The Voice’ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts, subscribe for free, or consider becoming a paid subscriber to help fund my work.

0 Comments
You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson
Articles & Videos
Articles I wrote
Authors
Efrat Fenigson
Yoni Havana
Writes Yoni Havana’s Newsletter Subscribe
Recent Posts
Journalist Taylor Hudak about Dr. Burkhardt, Prof. Dr. Bhakdi & Julian Assange
  Efrat Fenigson
Senator Roberts Acknowledges Julian Assange & Independent Media
  Efrat Fenigson
CBDC vs. Bitcoin: A World of Control vs. Freedom - My Latest Keynote
  Efrat Fenigson
Israel's Central Bank is Launching the "Digital Shekel Challenge" (CBDC)
  Efrat Fenigson
Preventive Arrests Continue, Violating Freedom of Speech & Human Rights of Israelis
  Efrat Fenigson
UK Geoengineering FOI Request Leads To Multiple Projects, Massive Funding & Global Ties
  Efrat Fenigson and Lewis Brackpool
JUST IN: Assassination Attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico
  Efrat Fenigson