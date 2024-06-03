"The next pandemic is a matter of when, not if" - says WHO's Director General Tedros

Yesterday, a few major updates came in, bad news for "We The People":

IHR (International Health Regulations) are agreed & adopted by all 194 WHO/UN member states. Pandemic Treaty deadline set for 1 year from now (or earlier if possible).

WHO’s Director General Tedros: "The decision to conclude the Pandemic Agreement within the next year demonstrates how strongly and urgently countries want it, because the next pandemic is a matter of when, not if. Today’s strengthening of the IHR provides powerful momentum to complete the Pandemic Agreement, which, once finalized, can help to prevent a repeat of the devastation to health, societies and economies caused by COVID-19."

The new IHR amendments include [my interpretations in brackets - E.F]:

[Changing definitions to suit the next engineered crisis - E.F]

Introducing a definition of a pandemic emergency to trigger more effective international collaboration in response to events that are at risk of becoming, or have become, a pandemic. [Socialism & stronger governance - E.F]

A commitment to solidarity and equity on strengthening access to medical products and financing. [More governance & control structures - E.F]

Establishment of the States Parties Committee to facilitate the effective implementation of the amended Regulations. [Faster & more efficient control - E.F]

Creation of National IHR Authorities

“The experience of epidemics and pandemics, from Ebola and Zika to COVID-19 and mpox, showed us where we needed better public health surveillance, response and preparedness mechanisms around the world,” said Dr Ashley Bloomfield of New Zealand, Co-Chair of the Working Group on Amendments to the IHR (WGIHR), and of the Drafting Group that guided the negotiations of the package of amendments during the WHA. “Countries knew what had to be done and we did it. I am so proud to be a part of this.”

“Countries knew what had to be done and we did it. I am so proud to be a part of this.” —

Dr Ashley Bloomfield of New Zealand

More elaborations on the IHR amendments from colleagues who are following closely:

The decision to adopt the IHRs was made at the last minute on Saturday evening, right after the end of the conference under "tacit consent" and is illegal . Not only did they violate section 55.2 of the regulations, section 60(b) of the organization's constitution, which requires a vote on the approval of the regulations and many other parallel sections in the assembly's rules (Rules of Procedure) such as 10, 14, 15, 50, 52, 71, 72.

A final draft of the amendments to the IHRs was submitted on the last day of the assembly (06/01/2024) a few hours before its acceptance. This is clearly not a reasonable amount of time to allow states to consider the regulations and their implications.

Photographs show a poor presence of countries in the plenary session of the conference when the decision was passed. The decision was made by consensus without a vote and thus violates their own laws as described in the first point.

Slovakia announced that it rejects all regulations. Other countries expressed reservations and said it would have to be approved by their governments.

Most of the problematic clauses were dropped and not approved, such as turning the World Health Organization into a legislative body for countries - it no longer exists. There are still problematic sections such as the prevention of misinformation and disinformation, the establishment of a national authority in the country to enforce the regulations, the declaration of a pandemic emergency with a potential for threat, financial obligations and support to the World Health Organization and other countries when requested.

Read more in the official WHO announcement:

More from the streets of Geneva this last weekend:

Full video of the rally from Geneva here.

And my latest update on the topic:

Be sure to follow me on Telegram, Twitter and Instagram - as my updates on Substack are less frequent.

That’s it for now, from the Truman Show.

Love, light & sanity,

Efrat ♥️

