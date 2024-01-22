"You're The Voice" Ep. 19: Robert Breedlove - The Truth about Money

🎙️ My guest today is Robert Breedlove, the host of “What is Money show”, with 400+ episodes to date.

Robert is a freedom maximalist and philosopher in the Bitcoin space. To him, Bitcoin is fundamentally a humanitarian movement exposing the greatest con in human history: central banking. Robert covers the connection between honest money, entrepreneurship, and civilization, to renew hope for the future of humanity. Robert's mission is to restore freedom, truth, and virtue in our world by tenaciously asking the question: "What is Money?"

A conversation about money may not sound exciting, but if you’re like me, a freedom and truth advocate - money is the most important rabbit hole to explore, as it directly impacts our daily lives, and more importantly, has the potential of building a different future than the ‘powers that be’ plan for us. This is why this conversation is very significant for me.

In this episode we discuss money, censorship, the corruption of fiat currency, gold and bitcoin. Robert explains the impact of wokeism on society, the link between fiat currency and warfare and the importance of Bitcoin as incorruptible, perfect money.

We talked about:



00:00 - Introduction

02:05 - 3 Recommendations of Robert’s “What is Money” Podcast Episodes

03:35 - Robert's Background & Journey

08:10 - Being a Podcaster & Content Creator

13:10 - Censorship & Free Speech

20:30 - Impact of Woke-ism, Divide & Conquer

24:50 - The “Kibbutz” Concept

28:30 - “Scale Variant” Social Ideologies (Communism, Socialism, Capitalism)

33:00 - The Corruption of Fiat Currency

38:00 - Money & Wars: Impact of Fiat Currency on Violence

42:00 - The Theory of Violence Cycles

45:00 - Central Banking as Organized Crime

53:30 - Fiat: Genius Slavery System or Financial Serfdom?

55:40 - The Right to Life - Most Important Human Right

56:50 - What Makes Bitcoin the Perfect Money?

1:04:00 - From Gold to Fiat to Bitcoin

1:08:50 - BlackRock / Wall Street & Bitcoin’s Price Manipulation

My takeaways from this episode:

Censorship is antithetical to the ethos of Western civilization and poses a threat to free speech.

The corruption of money, particularly fiat currency, has far-reaching consequences on society.

Bitcoin offers a level playing field and is optimized for moving value across time and space.

Podcasting allows for intellectual exploration and conversations with experts in various fields.

