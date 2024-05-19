Playback speed
Share post
UK Geoengineering FOI Request Leads To Multiple Projects, Massive Funding & Global Ties

Independent journalist Lewis Brackpool analyzed overwhelming amounts of information received recently, revealing UK government & other entities heavy involvement in geoengineering projects
Efrat Fenigson
and
Lewis Brackpool
May 19, 2024
5
Transcript

Please watch the excellent video created by Lewis Brackpool, diving deeper into the hot topic of geoengineering, also known as climate engineering, modification or intervention, or as most people call it: “chemtrails”.

🚨✈️ Here's what Lewis found after submitting an FOI Request about Geoengineering in the UK

Main takeaways:

  • £152,046 from the Met Office Hadley Centre Climate Programme, funded by various UK government departments.

  • The Met Office received $200,000 from an NGO called SilverLining which has links to Congress, The UN, The World Economic Forum and more.

  • The UKRI revealed that there have been over 327 projects, with an additional 7 results for 'stratospheric aerosol injection' funded in British universities.

  • There was only one public dialogue on geoengineering but it was in 2011.

  • When given 25 scientific publications on geoengineering, the majority of the studies outlined the dangers of the practice including health risks, implementation uncertainties, and unforeseen ecological impacts.

This investigation is ongoing.

This investigation is ongoing.

Watch on YouTube:

My article about the topic:

Articles & Videos

Chemtrails / SAI / Geoengineering: Conspiracy or Reality?

Efrat Fenigson
·
July 11, 2023
Chemtrails / SAI / Geoengineering: Conspiracy or Reality?

Written by Efrat Fenigson for Bereshit Newspaper | Translated by Deborah Garber In recent years, many people in Israel and around the world have been wondering why they have been witnessing a phenomenon not widely seen in the past that has received little or no satisfying explanation from the authorities. Eyewitness…

Read full story


Let us know what you thought of this episode in the comments!

Image

