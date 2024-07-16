Playback speed
Journalist Taylor Hudak about Dr. Burkhardt, Prof. Dr. Bhakdi & Julian Assange

A spontaneous short interview with Taylor Hudak about her recent work
Efrat Fenigson
Jul 16, 2024
Transcript

🎙️ My guest today is investigative journalist Taylor Hudak, who has been doing some really great work. Taylor shared about some of her recent coverage about:

01:10 - Dr. Arne Burkhardt
05:40 - Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi
07:50 - Julian Assange

Image

Follow Taylor's work:

Taylor's Twitter | Taylor's Telegram

About the podcast: 

"You're The Voice” (1.5m+ views) is a captivating podcast, that delves fearlessly into the realms of health, economics, politics, money, sovereignty, mind-control, and beyond. Join me as I engage with intriguing guests from all corners of the globe in an open and uncensored dialogue, while seamlessly weaving in perspectives on mental and spiritual well-being. 

I believe in free speech and self-expression, and this podcast helps you discover how much your voice matters. Prepare to be challenged, inspired, and enlightened as we navigate the complexities of our world together.

