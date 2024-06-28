Playback speed
CBDC vs. Bitcoin: A World of Control vs. Freedom - My Latest Keynote

Presented on June 15, 2024 in Prague.
Efrat Fenigson
Jun 28, 2024
“CBDC is Fiat on Steroids”

CBDC is a digital control system and a modern enslavement system all in one, with a global rollout fast approaching. This presentation covers progress of CBDC projects worldwide, leading humanity down a controlled surveillance path, versus the antidote — bitcoin, with the potential to liberate people and separate money and state.

Watch the full keynote:

