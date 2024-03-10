"Talking Heads" - My Panel Discussion at Madeira Conference

🎙️ I had the privilege of participating in a panel discussion at “Bitcoin Atlantis” last week, alongside John Vallis (moderator & host of Bitcoin Rapid Fire podcast), Natalie Brunell (host of Coin Stories podcast), Nico Moran (host of Simply Bitcoin).

The panel was titled ‘Talking Heads’; we discussed the state of independent media, podcasting, censorship, truth and freedom. I shared my background, what led me to start my podcast, and get into the bitcoin space. Let me know what you thought about the discussion in the comments.



If you’d like to watch all lectures from “Bitcoin Atlantis”, visit their YouTube channel.

