CBDCs, Stablecoins & Zoom In on Israel [Guest Podcast]

” and beyond. We discussed globalists, governments & central banks’ plan to digitize money, using CBDCs and stablecoins, and the role of Bitcoin in the changing financial landscape. I emphasized the importance of understanding the monetary system and how it is tied to various global events and agendas. The conversation zoomed in on Ripple’s role as a CBDC leader, on Israel’s progress with CBDCs, and more broadly Israel’s role as “The World’s Lab”. I ended with the need for individuals to take control of their own financial sovereignty.

► Link to my referenced article:

The full episode is now on YouTube, Twitter, Spotify, Rumble and more.

My takeaways from this episode:

Understanding the monetary system is crucial to navigate the changing financial landscape.

Stablecoins and CBDCs play a significant role in the globalization of the dollar and the financial system.

Stablecoin companies in parallel to nation states will help the US increase its global debt.

Ripple's partnership with governments and central banks raises questions about its alignment with the establishment.

Financial education is essential to empower individuals and challenge the existing monetary system.

Bitcoin offers an alternative and decentralized solution for financial sovereignty.

We talked about:

00:00 Introduction & Inspiration for Efrat's Article

05:25 Stablecoins and the Globalization of the Dollar

08:47 The Astonishing Link Between Tether and US Debt

09:56 Ripple (XRP): The Ideal CBDC Partner for Gov. & Central Banks?

14:28 Argentina's Millei's Monetary Strategy

15:55 CBDC Progress is Israel

21:22 Israel, "The World's Lab": Covid, CBDC, Oct. 7th

25:43 The Sellout of Citizens and the Death of Democracy

28:32 Another Detail About Ripple

30:46 Separation of Money & State Will Lead to Individuals' Reclaim of Power

About the podcast:

"You're The Voice” (1.5m+ views) is a captivating podcast, that delves fearlessly into the realms of health, economics, politics, money, sovereignty, mind-control, and beyond. Join me as I engage with intriguing guests from all corners of the globe in an open and uncensored dialogue, while seamlessly weaving in perspectives on mental and spiritual well-being.

I believe in free speech and self-expression, and this podcast helps you discover how much your voice matters. Prepare to be challenged, inspired, and enlightened as we navigate the complexities of our world together.

