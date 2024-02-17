You're The Voice - Ep. 21: André Loja - A New Reality & Bitcoin Atlantis

🎙️ My guest today is André Loja, the visionary behind the upcoming Bitcoin Atlantis @BitcoinAtlantis conference and the Free Madeira initiative @FREEMadeiraOrg. We discussed the amazing Bitcoin Atlantis festival coming up in Madeira in 2 weeks, Andre’s journey into Bitcoin, Bitcoin adoption in Madeira and the risk of CBDCs. André revealed some of the conference’s program, surprises, and the many satellite events. We also discussed the supportive nature of the Bitcoin community, and how to create a better, different reality these days, amidst degradation of principles and morals in society. We touched on the educational gap in understanding the bigger picture and the root cause of societal problems.



My takeaways from this episode:

Bitcoin adoption in Madeira is driven by a grassroots movement and the support of the local government.

CBDCs may not pose a significant competition to Bitcoin, as Bitcoin's decentralized nature and global reach cannot be easily replicated.

The Bitcoin Atlantis conference offers a comprehensive program with multiple stages, workshops, and satellite events, providing a platform for education, networking, and celebration of Bitcoin.

The Bitcoin community is known for its friendliness, helpfulness, and willingness to collaborate, creating a unique and supportive environment.



We talked about:



00:00 Coming Up in this Episode

01:35 Introduction

04:25 Andre’s Journey into Bitcoin

07:35 Kids & Bitcoin

11:45 Madeira Adopting Bitcoin & Differences from El Salvador

19:00 CBDCs & Bitcoin

25:45 The Bitcoin Atlantis Conference

38:00 The Bitcoin Community

41:50 Degradation of Principles & Morals

45:00 Creating a Better Reality with Bitcoin

46:10 Bridging the Knowledge Gap Through Education

47:40 “Talking Heads” Panel at Bitcoin Atlantis & A Message of Hope

49:10 Invitation to Madeira



Guests’ channels:

André’s Twitter | Bitcoin Atlantis Twitter & Website | FREE Madeira Twitter & Website



