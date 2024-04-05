Natural Hope & Courage In A Corrupt World - You're The Voice Ep. 25: Prof. Ian Brighthope

🎙️ My guest today is Professor Ian Brighthope (

), award winning therapist and physician with 49 years of practice, an academic, an agricultural scientist and a specialist in nutritional, herbal and environmental medicine. Ian founded or led clinics, schools, councils & initiatives of integrative and natural medicine for the past 45 years.

In this episode, Ian shares his journey, his frustration with conventional medicine, and his exploration of alternative approaches. He shares his historical success in treating HIV/AIDS patients with nutritional medicine and the challenges he faced during that time, vs. the challenges during Covid. He criticizes governments and globalists that led the Covid-19 agenda, discusses the influence of Big Pharma on the medical industry, and the long-term damages of lockdowns. He also touches on Covid jabs’ injuries, the health risks of the jabs as well as childhood vaccines.

This episode is also full of hope and solutions, covering cannabis & psilocybin for treatments, and the paths humanity can choose to walk in.

Ian believes health is about making people healthy, not just treating the sick.

* Apologies for the grainy video quality, feel free to listen to audio only.

The full episode is now on YouTube, Twitter, Spotify, Rumble, Fountain and more.

Got value? please like, comment, share & follow/subscribe - it helps me on my mission!

My takeaways from this episode:



Health is about making people healthy, not just treating the sick

Courageous medical professionals are needed in order to save humanity from falling into the dangerous path of big pharma, big food and global control

Intravenous Vitamin C treatment is underrated and can save lives & treat many illnesses

Cannabis and psilocybin have amazing therapeutic benefits and should be further researched

Natural health approaches such as nutrition and plant medicine are highly effective in treating various conditions

We talked about:

00:00 - Coming Up in This Episode

00:50 - Introduction & Ian’s Background

03:00 - Early Medical Career & Frustration with Conventional Medicine

04:30 - Alternative Approaches to Medicine

11:20 - Treating HIV/AIDS with Nutritional Medicine, Especially Intravenous Vitamin C

19:20 - Australia's Reaction to COVID-19

22:20 - COVID-19 Inquiry & the Need for a Royal Commission

28:30 - Corruption in the Medical Industry & the Influence of Big Pharma

36:20 - Impact of COVID-19 Measures & Lockdowns

39:20 - Fauci, AZT & HIV AIDS

40:40 - Australia’s Plandemic Effects & Economic Damage

43:10 - Toxics in the Central Nervous System

45:00 - Childhood Vaccines

49:40 - Treatments Using Cannabis

59:20 - Genetic Manipulations & Engineering

1:04:10 - The Power of Psilocybin

1:12:10 - Humanity Evolving & A Message of Hope

1:19:00 - Revealing the Truth

1:21:00 - Follow Ian & His Work

Please let me know what you thought of this episode in the comments!



Watch on YouTube:

Affiliations & Partners:

►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories online

►► Join me at BTC Prague with 10% off tickets (code EFRAT)

►► Join me at Bitcoin Nashville with 10% off tickets (code BTCIL)

►► Join me at Mallorca Blockchain Days with 50 euro off tickets (code efrat)

Listen on Spotify:

Follow Ian on:

Twitter | World of Wellness | AMPS for medical professionals | Substack:

About the podcast:

"You're The Voice” (1.5m+ views) is a captivating podcast, that delves fearlessly into the realms of health, economics, politics, money, sovereignty, mind-control, and beyond. Join me as I engage with intriguing guests from all corners of the globe in an open and uncensored dialogue, while seamlessly weaving in perspectives on mental and spiritual well-being.

I believe in free speech and self-expression, and this podcast helps you discover how much your voice matters. Prepare to be challenged, inspired, and enlightened as we navigate the complexities of our world together.

Please follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links