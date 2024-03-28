Golden Insights: Bitcoin, Gold & Economic Conundrums - You're The Voice Ep. 24: Lawrence Lepard

🎙️ My guest today is Lawrence (Larry) Lepard, an experienced gold, silver and bitcoin investor, the Founder and Managing Partner of Equity Management Associates focusing on monetary debasement insurance through investments in precious metals and bitcoin, formerly a venture capital investor, with a BA in Economics from Colgate University, and MBA with Distinction from Harvard Business School.

In this episode we discuss the importance of sound money and the flaws of the current monetary system. Larry explains the role of gold and Bitcoin in protecting against monetary debasement and highlights the need for a fair economy. He educates gold admirers about Bitcoin and the potential for a Bitcoin standard.

We touched on the challenges of government intervention, wall street price manipulations, and the potential for hyperinflation. We also dive into the psychology behind financial crises with concrete past examples such as 1971, 2008 and more.

My takeaways from this episode:



The current monetary system is broken and leads to wealth inequality and unfairness.

Gold was the sound money choice before Bitcoin, but Bitcoin is a better form of money with limited supply.

Bitcoin has the potential to create a fair and efficient economy and reduce poverty and wars, while offering more than just financial benefits: it represents a movement towards freedom & sovereignty in the face of failing monetary systems.

Bitcoin, gold, and silver are potential alternatives to fiat currencies in a sound money crisis, with Bitcoin offering the advantages of decentralization and limited supply.

Bitcoin offers the opportunity for self-sovereignty and control over one's wealth.

The future of Bitcoin is promising, but government intervention and adoption challenges may arise. The current economic situation may lead to a sound money crisis, and Bitcoin can serve as a hedge against the devaluation of fiat currencies.

The speed of information transfer in today's interconnected world can lead to rapid market reactions and potential financial crises.

Pension funds may be at risk in a sound money crisis, consider diversifying investments to include Bitcoin and gold.

The 2008 financial collapse was a result of control fraud and the socialization of Wall Street losses, leading to a lack of accountability for financial institutions.

We talked about:

00:00 - Coming up in this episode

01:10 - Introduction & Larry’s Background

04:40 - The Battle for Sound Money

06:00 - Bitcoin's Impact on Monetary Debasement

07:00 - Introducing Bitcoin to Gold Admirers

14:15 - The Need for a Fair Monetary System

15:00 - The Keynesian Economy and the Problem of Funny Money

20:20 - Would America Adopt a Bitcoin Standard?

22:40 - Wall Street / BlackRock ETFs & Implications for Bitcoin

24:00 - The Possibility of Government Intervention

25:52 - Possible 6201 Scenario & Self-Custody Importance

29:20 - Bitcoin Ecosystem Maturity - We're Still So Early!

36:00 - Future Predictions - Is a Financial Collapse Coming?

39:00 - Silicon Valley Bank Crash

40:30 - Gresham's Law and Hyperinflation

43:20 - The Potential Manipulation of Bitcoin's Price

47:20 - "It's Going Up Forever, Laura"

49:00 - Pension Funds

54:00 - Real Estate & 2008 Great Financial Collapse

01:01:20 - Gold & Bitcoin for Older Investors

01:08:00 - Larry's Activity & Fun Character

About the podcast:

"You're The Voice” (1.5m+ views) is a captivating podcast, that delves fearlessly into the realms of health, economics, politics, money, sovereignty, mind-control, and beyond. Join me as I engage with intriguing guests from all corners of the globe in an open and uncensored dialogue, while seamlessly weaving in perspectives on mental and spiritual well-being.

I believe in free speech and self-expression, and this podcast helps you discover how much your voice matters. Prepare to be challenged, inspired, and enlightened as we navigate the complexities of our world together.



