You're The Voice - Ep. 23: Dr. Ahmad Malik - Being Comfortable in the Uncomfortable

, an Orthopaedic Surgeon turned podcaster in light of censorship, silencing & sanctions he underwent in the past few years. This episode is a conversation between two friends about the meaning and essence of life, more than it is a ‘podcast episode’. And yet, in this emotional, yet fun episode, Ahmad shares his personal story and his awakening journey. We deeply explore the phenomena of cancel culture and silencing during the plandemic, especially amongst the medical profession. Ahmad bravely shares the consequences he faced for speaking out, including suspension and losing his job. We also touched on podcasting, building physical and mental resilience, bitcoin, mindset of change adaptation and uncertainty acceptance, finding strength in the face of fear and embracing failure. I think you’ll feel that theme of this episode is the power of love and connection, choosing humanity and unity over division.

(This episode was recorded 4 months ago yet still very relevant).

My takeaways from this episode:

The medical system often neglects the importance of health and lifestyle in promoting well-being.

Censorship and cancel culture have created a climate of fear and self-censorship, stifling open dialogue and critical thinking.

Questioning the status quo and speaking out against injustice and misinformation can lead to personal and professional consequences.

Maintaining an open mind and continuously questioning our beliefs and assumptions is crucial for personal growth and societal progress. Embrace failure and use it as an opportunity to grow and become more resilient.

Take care of your physical and mental health to build resilience.

Prioritize sleep, manage stress, exercise regularly, and follow a healthy diet to optimize your health and well-being.

Be a beacon of light in a world filled with fear and division.



We talked about:



00:00 - Introduction & Personal Story

07:30 - Ahmad Realizing How Unhealthy He Was

12:00 - Flaws in the Medical System

16:20 - Questioning the EU and Brexit

19:00 - Censorship, Cancel Culture, Sanctions During Covid

27:00 - Speaking Out & Getting Suspended

40:00 - Politics & Why Ahmad Started the Podcast

49:00 - Favorite Episodes & The Challenges of Podcasting

57:00 - Adapting to Change, Waking Up

01:10:00 - Avoid Debt & Invest in Bitcoin

01:16:00 - Mental & Physical Resilience, Failure, Fear, Love

01:22:00 - Choosing Humanity and Unity

01:25:00 - Breaking Free from Tribalism

01:29:00 - Health & Well-being, inc. Sleep, Stress, Exercise & Diet

01:40:00 - Meditation & Wrap Up



