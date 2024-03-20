5

You're The Voice - Ep. 23: Dr. Ahmad Malik - Being Comfortable in the Uncomfortable

This episode is an emotional, yet fun conversation between two friends about the meaning and essence of life, more than it is a ‘podcast episode’.
Efrat Fenigson
and
Doc Malik
Mar 20, 2024
🎙️ My guest today is Dr. Ahmad Malik

Doc Malik
, an Orthopaedic Surgeon turned podcaster in light of censorship, silencing & sanctions he underwent in the past few years. This episode is a conversation between two friends about the meaning and essence of life, more than it is a ‘podcast episode’. And yet, in this emotional, yet fun episode, Ahmad shares his personal story and his awakening journey. We deeply explore the phenomena of cancel culture and silencing during the plandemic, especially amongst the medical profession. Ahmad bravely shares the consequences he faced for speaking out, including suspension and losing his job. We also touched on podcasting, building physical and mental resilience, bitcoin, mindset of change adaptation and uncertainty acceptance, finding strength in the face of fear and embracing failure. I think you’ll feel that theme of this episode is the power of love and connection, choosing humanity and unity over division.
(This episode was recorded 4 months ago yet still very relevant).

Ahmad’s Twitter | Website | Substack (please subscribe!):

Doc Malik Honest Health

Authentic conversations with fascinating people exploring health and wellness. Supported by listeners and readers. To receive additional content and support my work, please subscribe to the paid substack. Love x

My takeaways from this episode:

  • The medical system often neglects the importance of health and lifestyle in promoting well-being.

  • Censorship and cancel culture have created a climate of fear and self-censorship, stifling open dialogue and critical thinking.

  • Questioning the status quo and speaking out against injustice and misinformation can lead to personal and professional consequences.

  • Maintaining an open mind and continuously questioning our beliefs and assumptions is crucial for personal growth and societal progress. Embrace failure and use it as an opportunity to grow and become more resilient.

  • Take care of your physical and mental health to build resilience.

  • Prioritize sleep, manage stress, exercise regularly, and follow a healthy diet to optimize your health and well-being.

  • Be a beacon of light in a world filled with fear and division.

The full episode is now on YouTube, Twitter, Spotify, Rumble, Fountain and more:

We talked about: 

00:00 - Introduction & Personal Story
07:30 - Ahmad Realizing How Unhealthy He Was
12:00 - Flaws in the Medical System
16:20 - Questioning the EU and Brexit
19:00 - Censorship, Cancel Culture, Sanctions During Covid
27:00 - Speaking Out & Getting Suspended
40:00 - Politics & Why Ahmad Started the Podcast
49:00 - Favorite Episodes & The Challenges of Podcasting
57:00 - Adapting to Change, Waking Up
01:10:00 - Avoid Debt & Invest in Bitcoin
01:16:00 - Mental & Physical Resilience, Failure, Fear, Love
01:22:00 - Choosing Humanity and Unity
01:25:00 - Breaking Free from Tribalism
01:29:00 - Health & Well-being, inc. Sleep, Stress, Exercise & Diet 
01:40:00 - Meditation & Wrap Up

Listen on Spotify:


About the podcast: 

"You're The Voice” (1.5m+ views) is a captivating podcast, that delves fearlessly into the realms of health, economics, politics, money, sovereignty, mind-control, and beyond. Join me as I engage with intriguing guests from all corners of the globe in an open and uncensored dialogue, while seamlessly weaving in perspectives on mental and spiritual well-being. 

I believe in free speech and self-expression, and this podcast helps you discover how much your voice matters. Prepare to be challenged, inspired, and enlightened as we navigate the complexities of our world together.


