"Personal Carbon Footprint" - A Dystopian Measure for a Dystopian Future

The concept of “Personal Carbon Footprint” is presented by various globalists on stages such as WEF & UN, on websites, through politicians and through historians-turned-futurists.

Michael Evans, President of Alibaba, at WEF, Davos, May 2022.

WEF's article: "My Carbon", proposing to track individual carbon consumption and set carbon allowances (Sep. 2022).

According to the article, tracking individual choices was always resisted. But Covid changed this and allowed “pandemic measures” to be extended into consumption tracking due to greater social acceptance of governmental intrusion into personal lives.

A study from "Nature" (2021), raises the concept of a personal carbon allowance linked to consumption.

The study points out that mass compliance with lockdowns and Covid regulations have paved the way for further invasive tyranny, so "people may be more willing to accept the monitoring and restrictions associated with the personal carbon allowance to achieve a safer climate."

The Historian turned celebrity-futurist and WEF advisor, Prof. Yuval Noah Harari suggests that the totalitarian restrictions implemented in response to Covid, including stopping all flights and locking down entire countries, will make people "more open to radical ideas about how to deal with climate change."

In Australia, new banking initiatives are emerging regarding the monitoring of carbon emissions of citizens through bank applications. This screenshot is of the Commonwealth Bank app.

More on Commonwealth Bank (Australia) carbon measuring program:

The same trend is also observed in Brazil: in the Brazilian C6 bank there is daily monitoring of carbon emissions in the citizens’ personal bank application, as reported by Dr. Simon Goddek:

Are climate "crisis" and "personal carbon footprint" - just pretexts to further abolish our freedoms, using CBDC?

Looks like central banks are moving ahead with this climate+financial agenda. Christine Lagarde, Head of ECB, Jan 2024:

Carbon Credits introduced also by BIS "Genesis" pilot project for CBDC, on Sep. 2023:

New York: Climate Agenda Enters Plate & Pocket From my article (link below): "The City of New York has pledged to reduce emissions from food consumption by 33% by 2030 to combat climate change. Not surprising then, that on April 17, 2023, New York City announced its plan to monitor the "food choices" of New Yorkers using credit card data from store purchases. In this manner the city of New York is joining forces with American Express and tracking the purchases of the city dwellers to calculate their carbon footprints. According to Mayor Eric Adams monitoring the food choices of residents is a step towards "reducing the CO2 emissions" of New Yorkers."

"It's easy to talk about vehicle emissions and how they affect our carbon footprint," Adams said at a press conference, "but it's time to talk about meat." According to the mayor, 20% of the city's greenhouse gas emissions come from food consumed by households. Food ranks as the third largest contributor to carbon emissions, after buildings and transportation.

With the commitment to reduce food-based emissions by 2030, the municipality launched an online household consumption tracker to monitor food consumption as part of the annual inventory monitoring of carbon emission sources in the city. “The addition lays out the greenhouse gas pollution involved in the production and consumption of goods, such as alcoholic beverages or apparel, whether or not those items are made in New York City. It also examines the emissions tied to high-polluting services like air travel and lesser known contributors like health care”, reports The Gothamist.

Mastercard has developed the Carbon Tracker for its partners, making it even easier to measure our personal carbon footprint! hooray!

A great extension about the C40 consortium for “green agenda”, the ones “building back better”:

Canada: carbon tracker on Visa credit cards:

It's already started in BC, Canada, Vancity Credit Union keeps track of carbon footprint based on credit card purchases/uses. (Tweet here)

Mastercard and UN initiative: New CO2 monitoring credit card enables tracking of ‘carbon footprint on every purchase’

Oops! They said the quiet part out loud (assuming you believe this stupid measurement mechanism): "The world’s richest 1% of people are responsible for around the same percentage of global carbon emissions as the 5 billion people who represent the 66% poorest, according to a report published Monday by Oxfam."

Apparently BP was already using this term in 2019: But their history with the term goes back even more: "It turns out that the concept of the “carbon footprint”... was the brainchild of an advertising firm working for BP", writes Rebecca Solnit on The Guardian, as she believes the "Climate Crisis" but not to putting the virtue/responsibility on the individual.

As Mark Kaufman wrote: "British Petroleum, the second largest non-state owned oil company in the world, with 18,700 gas and service stations worldwide, hired the public relations professionals Ogilvy & Mather to promote the slant that climate change is not the fault of an oil giant, but that of individuals. It’s here that British Petroleum, or BP, first promoted and soon successfully popularized the term “carbon footprint” in the early aughts. The company unveiled its “carbon footprint calculator” in 2004 so one could assess how their normal daily life – going to work, buying food, and (gasp) traveling – is largely responsible for heating the globe."

In 2021, "Wired" advised us on "The practical ways to reduce your carbon footprint", including: Fly less Go plant based Make your home more energy-efficient Drive less Buy less and the best one: Have fewer children!

"MyClimate" service allows you to calculate your annual personal carbon footprint, and offer you to make various donations for "offseting" your footprint in projects in Africa, Asia, or Latam.

If you've reached this far and you're curious about YOUR personal carbon footprint, our good friends at the UN created a calculator just for you! Enjoy - and we hope you feel guilty enough to take action after you discover how outrageous your carbon footprint is!

Last but not least, "Terrapass" allows you to purchase personal carbon offsets of 1,000 lbs for only $7.99, which will support various projects. They'll provide you with personal carbon footprint caculators too, of course. Feeling guilty enough yet to spend the $$$?

